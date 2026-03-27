Ligue 1's leading scorer Panichelli suffers knee injury on Argentina duty

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Soccer Football - UEFA Conference League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Rijeka v RC Strasbourg - Stadion HNK Rijeka, Rijeka, Croatia - March 12, 2026 RC Strasbourg's Joaquin Panichelli celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

March 27 - Strasbourg striker Joaquin Panichelli, the leading scorer in Ligue 1 this season, has injured his right knee while training ahead of Argentina's friendly with Mauritania, the national team said on Friday.

Local media reports said Panichelli has suffered a suspected cruciate ligament tear, putting him in doubt for Argentina's World Cup title defence in June-July.

"Joaquin Panichelli suffered a trauma to his right knee today and will be evaluated tomorrow with additional tests," the Argentine team posted on X ahead of Friday's friendly in Buenos Aires.

The 23-year-old, who debuted for Argentina in November, had previously suffered a cruciate ligament tear in July 2023, which sidelined him for more than six months.

Panichelli is leading Ligue 1's scoring charts with 16 goals this season. He has scored seven goals in his last nine appearances for Strasbourg in all competitions, helping them reach the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League. REUTERS