Ligue 1 match between Nantes and Toulouse halted by pitch invasion

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May 17 - The Ligue 1 clash between hosts Nantes and Toulouse was halted in the 22nd minute after hooded ultras from the home side threw flares and stormed the pitch in an apparent protest at their relegation this season, forcing the players into the dressing rooms.

Fans broke through barricades and entered the playing area at the Stade de la Beaujoire, with police unable to stop them. Several appeared to target Nantes coach Vahid Halilhodzic.

They eventually retreated to the stands as officials discussed whether the game would go ahead.

Nantes have won five of their 33 league fixtures and sit second bottom of the table after what has been a dismal campaign. Toulouse are in mid-table and have nothing to play for on the final day. REUTERS