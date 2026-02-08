Liam Rosenior hails ‘unstoppable’ Cole Palmer after treble tames Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates scoring their third goal in the 3-1 English Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Feb 7, 2026.

– Liam Rosenior labelled Cole Palmer “unstoppable” after the Chelsea forward’s first-half hat-trick inspired a 3-1 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Feb 7.

Palmer was in ice-cool form as he converted two penalties before drilling a clinical finish into the roof of the net to complete his treble before the break.

The England star celebrated by covering his ears in response to recent reports he is unsettled in west London. Toluwalase Arokodare got one back for Wolves in the 54th minute.

Rosenior was delighted by Palmer’s dynamic display and predatory finishing, labelling his forward a world-class talent.

“I don’t want him to change, that’s for sure,” he said. “Some of our passages of play, some of our football, was everything I wanted to see and he was a part of that.

“We know what a world-class player he is. He’s played a lot of football over the last year with not much rest. When he’s at his best, he’s unstoppable. I’m delighted to be working with him.”

Palmer’s hat-trick moved him beyond the 50-goal mark since his move from Manchester City in 2023.

His return to form could not have come at a better moment for Rosenior, who has faced constant questioning over Palmer’s form, fitness and state of mind since taking charge in January.

Palmer has had his minutes carefully managed by the club since returning in November from a groin injury and is yet to play a sustained run of matches under the new manager.

“When he’s fully firing and feeling good, he’s a magnificent footballer,” Rosenior said.

“When you’re at this club with these demands and scrutiny, which I’m starting to learn myself, you have to block out the noise and remember what a good player you are.

“I love working with him. He loves being here. Hopefully, now he can really enjoy his football between now and the end of the season.”

After an injury-plagued campaign, Palmer praised Rosenior for helping to ease his gradual return towards peak form.

The 23-year-old is the first player in the Premier League era to score three first-half hat-tricks in his career.

“Not being 100 per cent fit isn’t ideal, I still feel like I can help the team but when I’m back to full fitness I feel like I can go to another level,” Palmer said.

“Life under Liam is amazing, he gives us all confidence. Lets us be ourselves, play free.

“I’m sure when I’m back proper fit you’ll see the best of me. Him and all the staff give us all confidence on the training pitch. I really like it.”

Looking ahead to the World Cup in June and July, former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy said that should Palmer be fit and firing, he would be a shoo-in for Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions squad.

“If he’s impacting games, like we know he can, from now to the end of the season, he’s a sure thing to be in the squad,” he said on the BBC.

“He can play wide, he can play as a No. 10. He’s just so good on the ball and classy and simply doesn’t fear anybody.

“Even if you bring him off the bench, you know he can do unbelievable things. He can win you a game in a heartbeat.”

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha highlighted the competition in the England side, adding: “At the moment it looks like Morgan Rogers and Jude Bellingham will be the two who are ahead of him. I’d be looking to find a way to get him in the side.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s new signing Jeremy Jacquet suffered a “serious” shoulder injury while playing for Rennes in their 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat at Lens on Feb 7, casting doubt over the defender’s availability ahead of his summer move to Anfield.

Jacquet fell awkwardly in the second half of the match and appeared in agony as he left the pitch.

“For Jeremy, it’s his shoulder, and for Abdelhamid (Ait Boudlal, another Rennes player injured in the same match) it’s muscular,” Rennes head coach Habib Beye told reporters after the match.

“We’ll have time to see, but it’s definitely quite serious for both of them.”

Liverpool agreed a £60 million (S$103.9 million) deal for Jacquet on Feb 2, but the 20-year-old defender will stay with the French club until the end of the season. AFP