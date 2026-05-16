Veteran star Robert Lewandowski to leave Barcelona at end of season

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Barcelona player Robert Lewandowski at training on May 16, 2026 ahead of the La Liga match against Real Betis.

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski is set to leave Barcelona after four years at the club, during which the veteran star helped the club win three La Liga titles.

Media reports have said that the 37-year-old, whose Barcelona contract expires this summer, has received offers from Saudi Arabia, Italy and the US.

“After four years full of challenges and hard work, it’s time to move on. I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete,” Lewandowski, who has scored 119 goals for Barcelona in all competitions, posted on Instagram on May 16.

“I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place on Earth. Thank you to everyone I met along the way during these beautiful four years.”

Lewandowski, who has suffered several injuries over the last year, started in only 15 of his 29 La Liga appearances this season, scoring 13 times.

He made a late appearance as Barca beat Real Madrid 2-0 to win La Liga last weekend, but his goal in Barcelona’s 2-1 win at Osasuna earlier in May had set them up to clinch the title with a Clasico victory.

“Four seasons, three championships... Barca is back where it belongs,” Lewandowski wrote.

Barcelona end their campaign with matches against Real Betis and Valencia.

Poland did not qualify for the 2026 World Cup, losing 3-2 to Sweden in their qualification play-off final. REUTERS