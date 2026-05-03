Levski Sofia crowned Bulgarian champions to end Ludogorets's long reign

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May 3 - Levski Sofia clinched Bulgaria's league title on Saturday, beating CSKA 1948 1-0 at home to secure the club's 27th championship and end Ludogorets Razgrad's 14-year reign atop the First League.

Levski won their first league crown in 17 years and Spanish coach Julio Velazquez's side sealed the title with matches to spare, setting off celebrations for one of Bulgaria's most famous clubs.

Marko Dugandzic was the hero for the capital club, scoring the winner in the 71st minute before Georgi Asparuhov Stadium erupted in a blaze of fireworks and flares at the final whistle.

The team is expected to receive the trophy next Saturday against Ludogorets. REUTERS