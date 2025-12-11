Leverkusen's Grimaldo snatches late equaliser to rescue 2-2 draw against Newcastle

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Dec 10 - Bayer Leverkusen's Alex Grimaldo bagged an 88th-minute goal to rescue a 2-2 draw for the hosts against Newcastle United in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Newcastle, who also hit the woodwork twice, thought they had done enough to get back into the top eight after ‍coming from ​a goal down to lead 2-1 with a strong second-half performance and goals from ‍Anthony Gordon and Lewis Miley, before Spain international Grimaldo charged into the box to level with two minutes left.

The result left Newcastle in 12th on 10 points, ​while Leverkusen ​dropped to 20th on nine. The top eight teams qualify directly for the knockout stage. Teams who finish ninth to 24th will enter a playoff round to reach the last 16.

"I don't know (how the game slipped away) but it's happening too many times, to ‍be honest," said man-of-the-match Gordon, who also set up Newcastle's second goal.

"The first half an hour was really poor but we reacted well ​and we came out well in the second half. The ⁠manager gave us a kick up the backside and we reacted well."

"Defensively we need to be more tight because we are conceding too many goals late in games," he said. "I don't know if that is fatigue, but it all comes back to mentality. We have to hold out in these games because that is what ​top teams do."

The hosts went in front when Robert Andrich headed on at the far post and the ball bounced off Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes for an ‌own goal in the 13th minute, with the visitors struggling ​with the German defence for much of the first half.

Newcastle equalised with a Gordon penalty in the 51st after Leverkusen keeper Mark Flekken dallied on the ball, allowing Nick Woltemade to snatch it before being brought down.

They kept up the pressure and Gordon, who had rattled the post with a fierce low shot in the 63rd, turned provider in the 74th, floating a cross in the box for substitute Miley to head in his maiden Champions League goal.

With Leverkusen now firmly on the back foot, Eddie Howe's team created several more scoring chances, with Flekken coming to ‍the rescue with a superb save to stop Malick Thiaw’s point-blank header.

Flekken was beaten by substitute Jacob Murphy’s shot a little ​later but the ball bounced off the post once more. Instead it was Leverkusen who scored again, with Grimaldo popping up in the box to bury the ​equaliser, scoring for the second consecutive Champions League game.

“For 65 minutes, I think we did reasonably well. ‌We defended well and restricted them to few opportunities," said Leverkusen's Andrich.

"We lost that control a bit before our second goal. It’s a mix of relief at getting the equaliser and frustration at giving ‌away our lead.” REUTERS