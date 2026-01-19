Straitstimes.com header logo

Leverkusen's Flekken and Tella suffer injury setbacks

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v VfB Stuttgart - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - January 10, 2026 Bayer Leverkusen's Mark Flekken reacts REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN, Jan 18 - Bayer Leverkusen will be without first-choice keeper Mark Flekken and forward Nathan Tella for several weeks after they sustained injuries in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Hoffenheim, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

Flekken, the Dutch international keeper, suffered a knee ligament injury while Nigeria international Tella, who had come on as a substitute, picked up a foot injury.

"Both players will not be available for a longer period of time," the club said.

Leverkusen, who take on Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday, are sixth in the Bundesliga standings. REUTERS

