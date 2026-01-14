Straitstimes.com header logo

Leverkusen's Bundesliga clash at Hamburg postponed due to weather concerns

Jan 13 - Tuesday's Bundesliga fixture between Hamburg SV and Bayer Leverkusen has been postponed due to concerns over weather conditions, Leverkusen said in a statement.

Heavy snowfall and freezing conditions had also caused two Bundesliga matches to be scrapped this weekend.

"The Bundesliga fixture between HSV and Bayer 04 has been called off due to weather-related safety concerns at Volksparkstadion. We’ll keep you updated on the new date," Leverkusen posted on X.

Fourth-placed Leverkusen visit Hoffenheim on Saturday, when Hamburg host Borussia Moenchengladbach. REUTERS

