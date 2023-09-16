Leverkusen snatch 2-2 draw at Bayern with stoppage-time penalty

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 15, 2023 Bayer Leverkusen's Exequiel Palacios scores their second goal from the penalty spot past Bayern Munich's Sven Ulreich REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 15, 2023 Bayer Leverkusen's Exequiel Palacios in action with Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 15, 2023 Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong in action with Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 15, 2023 Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane in action with Bayer Leverkusen's Alejandro Grimaldo REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 15, 2023 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scores their first goal past Bayer Leverkusen's Lukas Hradecky REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Updated
47 sec ago
Published
58 sec ago

MUNICH, Germany - Bayer Leverkusen scored a stoppage time penalty through Exequiel Palacios to rescue a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich on Friday and snap their winning start.

Palacios thundered in his spot kick after Alphonso Davies had brought down Jonas Hofmann. Bayern had taken the lead in the 86th minute through Leon Goretzka, who tapped in after fine early work from substitute Mathys Tel.

Harry Kane had headed in his fourth goal of the season in the seventh minute to put Bayern in front before the visitors levelled with an Alejandro Grimaldo free kick in the 24th.

Leverkusen hit the woodwork and squandered several chances through Victor Boniface before Goretzka scored.

But Davies' sloppy defending earned them a last-gasp spot kick after a VAR review that Palacios converted to earn a point.

Bayern and Leverkusen are both on 10 points in top spot. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top