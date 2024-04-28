Leverkusen score last-gasp goal against Stuttgart to stretch record unbeaten run

LEVERKUSEN, Germany - Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen scored a last-gasp equaliser through Robert Andrich to come from two goals down and get a 2-2 draw against VfB Stuttgart on Saturday that extended their record unbeaten run to 46 matches across all competitions.

The Germany international slotted in from eight metres after Florian Wirtz had floated a free kick into the box, to complete their latest comeback after also scoring a stoppage-time goal to snatch a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund last week.

Xabi Alonso's team, who play AS Roma in the Europa League semi-finals and are also through to the German Cup final, have already secured their first ever league title.

They have also come from behind on numerous occasions this season and have now scored 17 goals in the 89th minute or later in all competitions.

After a low-key first half Leverkusen were quickly 2-0 behind after the break with Chris Fuehrich drilling in on the rebound after keeper Lukas Hradecky had palmed a shot on to the post in the 47th minute.

Deniz Undav doubled the visitors' lead 10 minutes later and only after Stuttgart came close to a third goal did Leverkusen launch their comeback.

They cut the deficit with Amine Adli's low drive in the 61st minute that sailed past keeper Alexander Nuebel, who then made three sensational saves to protect Stuttgart's slim lead.

Leverkusen's Hradecky responded with a fine save of his own to stop Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy in the 87th before Andrich came to the rescue deep in stoppage time to extend their impressive undefeated run.

Stuttgart are third on 64, five behind second-placed Bayern Munich. Leverkusen are top on 81 points with three matches remaining. REUTERS