Leverkusen reach Europa League semis as Frimpong preserves unbeaten run

Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong scores their first goal. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 19, 2024, 05:30 AM
Published
Apr 19, 2024, 05:25 AM

LONDON - Newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen reached the Europa League semi-finals but almost lost their season-long unbeaten record as they drew 1-1 away at West Ham United for a 3-1 aggregate victory on April 18.

Xavi Alonso's side trailed to Michail Antonio's early header and were far below their usual high standards in the first half as the hosts carved out several more chances.

Leverkusen, who clinched their first German title at the weekend, improved dramatically after the break and squandered numerous opportunities before substitute Jeremie Frimpong's shot deflected past Lukasz Fabianski in the 89th minute.

Despite being below their best, Leverkusen extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 39 games and they are still on course for a treble. REUTERS

