Leverkusen cruise past Frankfurt 3-0 to open up seven-point lead

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Eintracht Frankfurt - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - December 17, 2023 Bayer Leverkusen's Lukas Hradecky celebrates after the match REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Eintracht Frankfurt - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - December 17, 2023 Eintracht Frankfurt's Aurelio Buta looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Eintracht Frankfurt - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - December 17, 2023 Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, Alejandro Grimaldo and Piero Hincapie celebrate after the match REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Eintracht Frankfurt - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - December 17, 2023 Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz scores their third goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Updated
48 sec ago
Published
53 sec ago

LEVERKUSEN, Germany - Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface scored once and helped to set up two more goals for a 3-0 victory over visitors Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday as the Bundesliga leaders opened up a provisional seven-point gap.

Unbeaten in the Bundesliga this season, Xabi Alonso's team took a 14th-minute lead with 22-year-old Nigeria international Boniface powering into the box and threading a low shot past two defenders and keeper Kevin Trapp for his ninth goal of the campaign.

Alejandro Grimaldo's 35th-minute free kick slid off the crossbar before Jeremie Frimpong doubled their lead in the 51st on the rebound after Trapp had saved a Boniface shot.

The striker then sent Florian Wirtz through with a clever pass for their third goal six minutes later with the Germany international chipping the ball over the keeper.

Leverkusen, who hit the woodwork twice late in the game with Wirtz and Piero Hincapie, are on 39 points with champions Bayern Munich, who host fourth-placed VfB Stuttgart later and also have a game in hand, in second place on 32.

The Bundesliga stops for a winter break after next week's matches on Tuesday and Wednesday and will resume on Jan. 12. REUTERS

