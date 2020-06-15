Leon lights up Bayern's bid

MUNICH • If Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title coronation comes at relegation-threatened Werder Bremen tomorrow, Leon Goretzka will be one of the biggest contributors to their eighth straight German league triumph.

Before the coronavirus pandemic halted the competition in March, the Germany midfielder had scored three goals in 15 appearances.

However, Goretzka has been a player reborn since its resumption a month ago, starting all six games and being directly involved in six goals, netting three times.

One of those strikes was the winner against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday as Bayern ground out a late 2-1 home victory over the top-four contenders, meaning they need just one win out of the remaining three games to seal the title.

This had been their biggest test in the run-in as they were without the suspended Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller - the leading scorer in the German top flight with 30 goals and the league's top assist-maker (20) respectively.

But Bayern's faith in teenage striker Joshua Zirkzee paid off as the 19-year-old burnished his growing reputation in what has been an impressive debut campaign for the senior team.

He struck the opener - his fourth strike in eight league appearances this season. And while Benjamin Pavard's own goal pegged the hosts back, Goretzka netted four minutes from time.

After ensuring the Bavarian giants now have one hand on the trophy with their 10th successive league victory, Goretzka could not hide his delight.

"Turning such a late goal into a victory that will allow us to win the title on Tuesday makes me overjoyed," he said.

"We want to win there (at Bremen) and bring this thing home."

Bayern skipper and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer also hailed his international teammate, adding: "We've seen that he can not only create assists but also (score) goals. We can also grind out wins, now the title is getting a bit closer."

100%

Goal return of Leon Goretzka since Bundesliga's resumption, his three in six games for Bayern matching his season's tally before the suspension.

With Lewandowski and Muller set to return at 19th-placed Bremen, Hansi Flick looks primed to lift his first piece of silverware since taking over from fired predecessor Niko Kovac in November.

The Bayern coach, who boasts an unbeaten run this year with 17 wins from 18 games in all competitions, believes his side are on a roll.

They remain in the hunt for their 13th double and possibly the treble. They will face Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup final and are in the last 16 of the Champions League.

"We were able to maintain our distance (seven-point lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund) with the win, this big result makes me very happy," he said. "In Bremen we want to seal the deal and continue our streak of success. I am absolutely happy, also because we have put together a fantastic run in 2020. As a coach and as a coaching team, we can be very pleased. It's obvious that Robert and Thomas always help us. Now they can recuperate for a few days and then it's clear that they'll be able to play against Bremen."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE