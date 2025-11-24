Leipzig’s teenager Assan Ouedraogo caps memorable week with goal in 2-0 win over Werder in Bundesliga

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Leipzig midfielder Assan Ouedraogo and Bremen defender Amos Pieper vie for the ball in their Bundesliga football match on Nov 23, 2025.

LEIPZIG, Germany - Teenager Assan Ouedraogo unleashed an unstoppable shot as RB Leipzig eased past visitors Werder Bremen 2-0 on Sunday to move back into second place in the Bundesliga.

The 19-year-old completed a memorable week after also scoring on his Germany debut in Monday's 6-0 victory over Slovakia to secure their spot in the World Cup and make him the youngest Germany player to score in a first international match.

The hosts were in control in the first half but their efforts either missed the target or were blocked by Werder keeper Mio Backhaus. He was helpless, however, when Ouedraogo whipped a powerful left-footed shot into the top far corner in the 63rd minute for his third league goal of the season.

Substitute Xaver Schlager then turned in the box to drill in Leipzig's second goal in the 80th, sealing their victory and earning their fourth win in the last five league games.

Leipzig, who bounced back from their loss to Hoffenheim on the previous matchday, moved up to 25 points in second place, with champions Bayern Munich in top spot on 31 following their 6-2 demolition of Freiburg on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen are third on 23. REUTERS