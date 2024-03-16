Leipzig up to fourth with 5-1 thrashing of Cologne

RB Leipzig demolished struggling FC Cologne 5-1 helped by two goals from Lois Openda in the Bundesliga on Friday as they edged into fourth place in the race for a Champions League spot.

Leipzig are on 49 points, two ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who host Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. Cologne are 16th in the relegation playoff spot with 18 points.

Leipzig's Xavi Simmons struck in the 15th minute but the home side equalised three minutes later when Sargis Adamyan met Eric Martel's header following a corner kick.

The visitors went ahead again in the 63rd as Simmons crossed for Openda to score and the Belgian netted again four minutes later with a fine header for his 19th league goal of the season.

Amadou Haidara then made it 4-1 with a long-range effort in the 70th minute before substitute Yussuf Poulsen wrapped up the resounding victory eight minutes from the end. REUTERS

