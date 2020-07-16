Leicester tipped to bounce back from bashing

LONDON • Brendan Rodgers believes Leicester are in a "first-class" position in their pursuit of Champions League qualification, despite a shock Premier League defeat by Bournemouth at the weekend.

The Foxes suffered a 4-1 loss on Sunday to relegation-threatened Bournemouth but remained in the top four on goal difference after fifth-placed Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Southampton a day later.

The two teams are tied on 59 points, four behind third-placed Chelsea, who have played a game more.

With three rounds of fixtures remaining, the battle for the Champions League spots could be settled on the final day of the season, when Leicester host United at the King Power Stadium.

"The destiny is always with us. If that's the case, we're happy to accept the responsibility and pressure," manager Rodgers told a news conference on Tuesday.

"That's all you want. We have been up there for so long, we have fought to stay there and we are in a first-class position.

"We've had a disappointing result so we have to move on from that. That's the type of mentality we have always had."

Leicester's English pair Ben Chilwell (foot) and midfielder James Maddison (hip) are a doubt for today's league clash against Sheffield United, while centre-back Caglar Soyuncu is suspended for the rest of the season after his red card at Bournemouth.

"We're obviously still assessing Ben and James game by game, so we'll leave it to the last moment to see how they go but (there are) questions marks," Rodgers said.

"Obviously we're without Caglar, which is a big blow for us.

"But we'll adjust and adapt and prepare a team to get a result on Thursday."​

1 in 6 Premier League wins Leicester have registered since its resumption.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has said that his side will not be distracted by talk of securing a top-four finish, with their attention focused solely on today's match.

The Blades are seventh in the standings with 54 points. They have picked up 10 points from their last four games with victories against Chelsea, sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers and eighth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. They also drew with Burnley.

"We are not looking at anything but the next game, which is one we go into in good spirits and good nick," Wilder told reporters in a virtual news conference.

"We're positive and why shouldn't we be?

"We've got to make sure performances are right up there with the ones that got us results against Chelsea, Wolves and Spurs."

REUTERS

LEICESTER V SHEFFIELD UNITED

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 1am