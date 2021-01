The striker was involved in all of the away side's goals in their 3-1 victory. Harvey Barnes gave the Foxes a 13th-minute lead but Leeds hit back two minutes later through Stuart Dallas.

Jack Harrison wrapped up proceedings five minutes from time after Bamford provided his second assist of the night. The result means Leicester failed to leapfrog Manchester United into second place in the standings and have 39 points from 21 games. Leeds are 12th with 29 points.