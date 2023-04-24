Legends back in classroom with eye on football’s levers of power

TOKYO – Fabio Cannavaro, John Terry and Tim Cahill are among the former football stars swopping the dressing room for the classroom on a course hoping to put more players in positions of power.

The Fifa Diploma in Club Management is in its second year and aims to teach “the latest practical know-how and insights” on how to run a football club.

Course participants must currently work for a club in an executive or managerial position, although exceptions are made for active players such as Spain’s Juan Mata and Brazil’s Fernandinho.

Cahill, who retired in 2019 after playing in five countries and winning 108 caps for Australia, now serves as chief sports officer for Qatar’s Aspire Academy and is also a board member at Belgian top-flight side Eupen.

He told AFP that he believes the course can help him become “an influential person that can be efficient and diligent enough to run top-quality football clubs”.

“It’s not always just about what happens on the pitch,” the 43-year-old said in Tokyo during the latest session of the course.

“It’s the dynamics of how to run a football club, and it’s a big world.”

Fifa organisers whittled down a list of more than 400 applicants for the 40 places on the course, which runs from September 2022 to December 2023.

Cahill and Terry both made the cut, although former England and Chelsea defender Terry could not travel to Tokyo because he was busy starting his new job as Leicester City’s assistant coach.

Participants must attend a minimum of two sessions at locations around the world, as well as taking part in others online.

They must complete a range of coursework and give a presentation for their final project before graduating in Zurich.

Tuition fees are US$3,900 (S$5,204), not including travel and accommodation costs.