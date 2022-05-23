Leeds survive 'unbelievable' late drama to stay up

LONDON • Jack Harrison's stoppage-time winner meant Leeds United ensured Premier League survival yesterday with a 2-1 victory away at 10-man Brentford that saw Burnley go down instead.

A Raphinha penalty gave the visitors a second-half lead but they conceded a goal from Sergi Canos in the 78th minute before Harrison fired home four minutes into stoppage time to spark ecstatic celebrations.

Burnley's 2-1 loss to Newcastle at Turf Moor meant Leeds finished three points above them, with 38 points being enough to ensure their safety.

They had trailed Burnley on goal difference going into the final day's fixtures. But Leeds, who had collected two points from their previous five league games, rode their luck initially before taking advantage of their numerical superiority to set up a dramatic victory.

Manager Jesse Marsch, who took over at Elland Road in late February from the sacked Marcelo Bielsa, hugged his Leeds players as they sealed a third successive top-flight campaign.

Team skipper Liam Cooper said: "Unbelievable - at the start of the season we set out for a lot better than that but after all the adversity we've faced... I'm not one for celebrating things like that but after what we've faced this season, I will celebrate that."

The Clarets saw their six-season stay in the top flight end, joining Watford and Norwich in dropping to the Championship next term.

REUTERS