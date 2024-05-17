Leeds reach Championship play-offs final with 4-0 win over Norwich

Soccer Football - Championship - Play-Off Semi Final - Second Leg - Leeds United v Norwich City - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - May 16, 2024 Leeds United's Ilia Gruev celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff REUTERS
Soccer Football - Championship - Play-Off Semi Final - Second Leg - Leeds United v Norwich City - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - May 16, 2024 Leeds United's Joel Piroe celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff REUTERS
Soccer Football - Championship - Play-Off Semi Final - Second Leg - Leeds United v Norwich City - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - May 16, 2024 Leeds United's Joel Piroe celebrates scoring their second goal with Wilfried Gnonto Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff REUTERS
Soccer Football - Championship - Play-Off Semi Final - Second Leg - Leeds United v Norwich City - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - May 16, 2024 Leeds United's Georginio Rutter celebrates after Crysencio Summerville scores their fourth goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff REUTERS
Soccer Football - Championship - Play-Off Semi Final - Second Leg - Leeds United v Norwich City - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - May 16, 2024 Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville scores their fourth goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff REUTERS
Updated
May 17, 2024, 06:18 AM
Published
May 17, 2024, 06:18 AM

LEEDS - Leeds United beat Norwich City 4-0 in the second leg of their Championship play-offs semi-final on Thursday to complete a 4-0 aggregate win, earning the spot in the final.

Midfielder Ilia Gruev gave Leeds the lead in the seventh minute, scoring his first goal for the club, before Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter put the hosts 3-0 up at the break. Crysencio Summerville added the fourth in the second half.

The sides played out a goalless draw in the first leg on Sunday.

Southampton and West Bromwich Albion face each other on Friday in the second leg of the other semi-final, also following a 0-0 draw.

The final will be played on May 26 at Wembley. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top