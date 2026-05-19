Leeds promise bans over homophobic chanting at Brighton match

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May 18 - Leeds United have vowed to hand out lengthy stadium bans to supporters found responsible for homophobic chanting during Sunday's 1-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The club said it was aware of the chanting and reiterated that discriminatory abuse has no place in football, adding that extra cameras had been deployed in the stands to help identify those involved.

Prior to the match, the Yorkshire club had issued a warning to fans reminding them of a zero-tolerance policy, noting that a previous incident during a fixture against Brighton in March 2023 had resulted in a 150,000 ($201,315) pound fine from the Football Association and a mandatory action plan.

Daniel Farke's side won on Sunday following a late stoppage-time goal from striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, extending their unbeaten league run to eight matches. REUTERS