Lebanon name Madjid Bougherra as new coach

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BEIRUT, Jan 29 - Lebanon have appointed former Algerian international Madjid Bougherra as their new coach, the national football association said.

Local media said it was a four-year deal.

The 43-year-old had previously been in charge of Algeria’s A team and won the Arab Cup with them in 2021 but resigned after they failed to defend their title in Qatar in December.

Bougherra captained Algeria at the 2014 World Cup and also played at the 2010 finals. The French-born central defender began his playing career at Gueugnon before moving across the English Channel playing at Crewe Alexandra, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic and Rangers in Scotland.

His first match in charge will be Lebanon’s Asian Cup qualifier against Yemen in Qatar on March 31 where they only need a draw to qualify for the 2027 finals in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS