Straitstimes.com header logo

Lebanon name Madjid Bougherra as new coach

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - FIFA Arab Cup - Qatar 2025 - Quarter Final - United Arab Emirates v Algeria - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 12, 2025 Algeria coach Madjid Bougherra reacts REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Soccer Football - FIFA Arab Cup - Qatar 2025 - Quarter Final - United Arab Emirates v Algeria - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 12, 2025 Algeria coach Madjid Bougherra reacts REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Google Preferred Source badge

BEIRUT, Jan 29 - Lebanon have appointed former Algerian international Madjid Bougherra as their new coach, the national football association said.

Local media said it was a four-year deal.

The 43-year-old had previously been in charge of Algeria’s A team and won the Arab Cup with them in 2021 but resigned after they failed to defend their title in Qatar in December.

Bougherra captained Algeria at the 2014 World Cup and also played at the 2010 finals. The French-born central defender began his playing career at Gueugnon before moving across the English Channel playing at Crewe Alexandra, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic and Rangers in Scotland.

His first match in charge will be Lebanon’s Asian Cup qualifier against Yemen in Qatar on March 31 where they only need a draw to qualify for the 2027 finals in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS

See more on

World Cup

Lebanon

Media

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.