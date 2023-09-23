Leao scores as AC Milan edge Verona 1-0

AC Milan returned to winning ways as Rafael Leao scored in a 1-0 home win over Hellas Verona in Saturday's Serie A game that was delayed by 25 minutes due to a hailstorm.

Milan, who were humbled 5-1 by Inter last weekend and were held to a goalless draw in their Champions League group opener by Newcastle United, moved level with league leaders Inter on 12 points but their city rivals play Empoli on Sunday.

Leao gave Milan the lead in the eighth minute when Olivier Giroud pinched the ball from Verona near the halfway line and released the winger, who sprinted past two defenders scrambling to track back before slipping his shot past the goalkeeper.

The home side had their chances to double the lead but could not convert their chances. At the other end, Milan were rarely threatened by Verona who remain in ninth place, five points behind Stefano Pioli's side. REUTERS

