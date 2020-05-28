League to resume contact training

LONDON • Premier League clubs yesterday voted unanimously to resume full-contact training, including tackling, as the English top flight took a significant step towards a possible restart next month.

The competition was put on hold in March owing to the coronavirus pandemic, with Liverpool just two wins shy of their first league title in 30 years.

However, clubs resumed training in small and socially distanced groups last week and with the league's Phase Two now in effect, it is another hurdle crossed as moves are made towards recommencing play.

A statement read: "Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.

"The Premier League's priority is the health and well-being of all participants.

"Discussions are ongoing as work continues towards resuming the season, when conditions allow."

Phase Two allows up to 10 players to work together at training sessions. It would also ease the time restrictions on training sessions and let players be closer.

The third and penultimate phase would be a move to a more typical form of training in the build-up to actual games, which is the last step.

The small number of positive tests from the first two rounds of testing at clubs is also a positive development, though results from the third round of testing, which took place on Monday and Tuesday, was not known by press time.

Eight cases of Covid-19 among players and staff have been detected from 1,744 tests in the Premier League.

With players and coaches arguing they will need additional training to reduce the risk of injuries after such a long layoff, the targeted return date of June 12 is likely to be pushed back, though Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has insisted that it was always just a "staging post".

CAN'T WAIT It's hard to see other countries playing football and we don't do it. JOSE MOURINHO, Tottenham manager, who is itching to get back to competitive matches.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is hopeful a concrete date can be fixed soon, telling Sky Sports yesterday he was envious that the German Bundesliga had resumed play earlier this month.

"It's hard to see other countries playing football and we don't do it," he said. "At the moment, we're feeling a bit opposite...

"We want to play, but of course, we are respectful of the authorities, we trust what they and the Premier League say, we just have to follow the decision."

One thing for certain is that fans will be barred from attending for the remainder of the season, should play resume, because of measures in place to stem the spread of Covid-19.

It would be "pretty strange" for Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, should his side lift the trophy they covet in front of an empty Anfield, but he vowed to celebrate with them once it is safe to do so.

"Whether we win it or whatever, then the trophy and the fans not being there... you just have to deal with it when it comes," he told the BBC.

"We still have work to do and we still need to perform at a high level right the way until the season finishes because we want to finish as strongly as we can to make sure it is a full season."

