League leaders PSG salvage 1-1 draw against Rennes

Feb 26, 2024, 02:27 AM
Feb 26, 2024, 02:27 AM

PARIS - Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos rescued a point for Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain against an in-form Stade Rennais side at Parc des Princes on Sunday, grabbing a 1-1 draw with a last-gasp penalty.

Rennes, who had a chance to extend their winning streak to seven matches, took the lead in the 33rd minute thanks to a bursting run by Amine Gouiri before slotting the ball in the top-right corner. They looked set to walk away with all three points before substitute Ramos converted a penalty in time added on.

Kylian Mbappe, linked with a move to Real Madrid, had an uneventful night after being subbed off in the 65th minute. The France captain, however, continues to lead the Ligue 1 scoring chart this season with 21 goals.

PSG, now unbeaten in their last 18 Ligue 1 matches, have 54 points from 23 games. Despite the draw, Les Parisiens have a healthy 11-point lead over second-placed Brest, while Rennes sit in seventh with 35 points. REUTERS

