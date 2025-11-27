Leaders Roma host champions Napoli in Serie A summit showdown

Soccer Football - Serie A - Cremonese v AS Roma - Stadio Giovanni Zini, Cremona, Italy - November 23, 2025 AS Roma's Matias Soule celebrates scoring their first goal with Manu Kone and Tommaso Baldanzi REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Surprise leaders AS Roma host defending champions Napoli this weekend in a clash that could reshape the Serie A title race at the top of a tightly packed table.

Roma pulled clear at the summit after last weekend's action with a comfortable 3-1 win at Cremonese, and hold a two-point advantage over AC Milan, who beat neighbours Inter Milan, and Napoli, who kept pace with a win over Atalanta.

Gian Piero Gasperini left Atalanta after nine years to take charge at Roma this season, and while his success in Bergamo was built on attack, Roma have reached the summit thanks to their defensive prowess.

Roma have conceded a mere six goals in their 12 league matches, the best defensive record in Serie A, while 15 goals scored is the lowest among the front-runners. Three points separate the top five, leaving little room for error.

Gasperini's side have yet to draw a game this season, and Sunday's win in Cremona was the first time they have netted three goals in a single match this campaign, and Roma's attack showed promising signs that it may finally be clicking into gear.

Evan Ferguson came off the bench to score not only his first goal for Roma, but his first goal at club level for almost 13 months, and if Gasperini can get the Irishman firing on all cylinders, their title dream could well become reality.

Antonio Conte's Napoli had held the top spot for most of this season, but two games without a win put a dent in their ambitions before bouncing back last time out.

Napoli can ill afford to lose further ground, while Roma, who have lost to both Inter and AC Milan this season, will be keen to show they have what it takes to take on the top clubs and stay the distance.

MILAN MAKING MOVES

Massimiliano Allegri's Milan are right back in the mix after their derby success. Allegri's side have not lost since the opening day of the season, but had won just one of their four games before overcoming Inter.

Milan host Lazio on Saturday, giving them a chance to move top and pile more pressure on Roma and Napoli.

Inter, three points off the top, are away to Pisa on Sunday. Pisa have won one game all season, but they are unbeaten in their last six, which has been enough to drag them out of the relegation zone.

Bologna are fifth, level on points with Inter, and will be expected to take all three points when they host Cremonese on Monday.

Juventus, meanwhile, have slipped to seventh in the standings, seven points off the top, and after two successive draws, are badly in need of a win when they host Cagliari on Saturday. REUTERS