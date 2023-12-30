Leaders Inter held to 1-1 draw at Genoa

Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Inter Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - December 29, 2023 Genoa's Radu Dragusin and teammates react after the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Inter Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - December 29, 2023 Genoa's Albert Gudmundsson in action with Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Inter Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - December 29, 2023 Inter Milan's Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring their first goal with Yann Aurel Bisseck and Hakan Calhanoglu REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
GENOA, Italy - Serie A leaders Inter Milan were held to a 1-1 draw away to Genoa on Friday as Marko Arnautovic's goal was cancelled out by a header from the hosts' Radu Dragusin.

Inter are top with 45 points but the result gives second-placed Juventus, on 40, an opportunity to close the gap as they host AS Roma on Saturday. Genoa are 13th with 20.

Inter broke the deadlock after 42 minutes when Arnautovic found himself in the right place to tap home a rebound off the post following Nicolo Barella's volley.

But Genoa equalised in first-half stoppage time when Dragusin's powerful header from a corner eluded Yann Sommer despite the goalkeeper getting both hands on the ball. REUTERS

