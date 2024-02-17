Leaders Inter ease to 4-0 win over bottom-placed Salernitana

MILAN - Leaders Inter Milan lived up to expectations as they cruised to a 4-0 home win over bottom-placed Salernitana on Friday to strengthen their grip on top of Serie A.

The win put Simone Inzaghi's side on 63 points, 10 clear of second-placed Juventus, who were shocked by Udinese on Monday.

The hosts grabbed the lead in the 17th minute thanks to Marcus Thuram's powerful strike from the centre of the box off Carlos Augusto's cross.

Serie A top scorer Lautaro Martinez doubled the lead just two minutes later as he scored his 20th league goal of the season, curling a superb long-range shot from Augusto's second assist of the night.

Denzel Dumfries made it 3-0 in the 40th minute, pouncing on a rebound from goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, while substitute Marko Arnautovic's tap-in sealed the rout in the final seconds of the game.

Inter next host Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday. REUTERS

