Lazio edge out 10-man Bayern thanks to Immobile penalty

Soccer Football - Champions League - Lazio v Bayern Munich - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - February 14, 2024 Lazio's Ciro Immobile and Pedro celebrate after the match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Soccer Football - Champions League - Lazio v Bayern Munich - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - February 14, 2024 Lazio's Ciro Immobile scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Champions League - Lazio v Bayern Munich - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - February 14, 2024 Lazio's Danilo Cataldi, Matteo Guendouzi and Alessio Romagnoli celebrate with teammates after the match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Soccer Football - Champions League - Lazio v Bayern Munich - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - February 14, 2024 Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano is shown a red card by referee Francois Letexier as Manuel Neuer reacts REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Champions League - Lazio v Bayern Munich - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - February 14, 2024 Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel reacts REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Updated
Feb 15, 2024, 06:22 AM
Published
Feb 15, 2024, 06:22 AM

ROME - Ciro Immobile scored a 69th-minute penalty to earn hosts Lazio a 1-0 victory over 10-man Bayern Munich on Wednesday in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash.

Immobile converted his spot-kick after Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano's clumsy challenge on Gustav Isaksen for which the France international was sent off with a straight red card.

Disciplined Lazio stifled the German side's attacks and Bayern were toothless throughout, failing to get a single effort on target in the match.

Bayern, who were desperate to bounce back from Saturday's defeat by Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, have now lost their last two matches, piling more pressure on coach Thomas Tuchel. The return leg in Munich is on March 5. REUTERS

