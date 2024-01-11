Lazio beat Roma to book Coppa Italia semi-final berth

Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Lazio v AS Roma - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - January 10, 2024 Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni celebrates scoring their first goal with Matias Vecino REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Lazio v AS Roma - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - January 10, 2024 Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Lazio v AS Roma - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - January 10, 2024 Lazio's Alessio Romagnoli removes a flare from the pitch during the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Lazio v AS Roma - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - January 10, 2024 Lazio's Matteo Guendouzi celebrates with teammates after the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Lazio v AS Roma - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - January 10, 2024 AS Roma's Paulo Dybala in action REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Updated
50 sec ago
Published
57 sec ago

ROME - Lazio secured a Coppa Italia semi-final place with a 1-0 victory over AS Roma on Wednesday courtesy of Mattia Zaccagni's penalty.

Zaccagni broke the deadlock from the spot six minutes after halftime after Roma's new signing Dean Huijsen had fouled Taty Castellanos.

Roma came close to securing a late equaliser, but Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandate made an impressive save from Andrea Belotti's half-volley.

Late in added time, tensions rose as Lazio's Pedro received a second yellow card following an altercation with Leandro Paredes and Roma's Sardar Azmoun was shown a red card for striking Nicolo Rovella.

Roma's Gianluca Mancini was shown a red card for dissent after the final whistle. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top