Lazio beat Roma to book Coppa Italia semi-final berth

ROME - Lazio secured a Coppa Italia semi-final place with a 1-0 victory over AS Roma on Wednesday courtesy of Mattia Zaccagni's penalty.

Zaccagni broke the deadlock from the spot six minutes after halftime after Roma's new signing Dean Huijsen had fouled Taty Castellanos.

Roma came close to securing a late equaliser, but Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandate made an impressive save from Andrea Belotti's half-volley.

Late in added time, tensions rose as Lazio's Pedro received a second yellow card following an altercation with Leandro Paredes and Roma's Sardar Azmoun was shown a red card for striking Nicolo Rovella.

Roma's Gianluca Mancini was shown a red card for dissent after the final whistle. REUTERS