Lazio beat champions Napoli 2-1 for first win of the season

NAPLES, Italy - Lazio's Luis Alberto and Daichi Kamada secured a 2-1 win for last season's runners-up at champions Napoli in Serie A on Saturday to earn Maurizio Sarri's side their first points of the season, while the hosts suffered their first defeat.

Lazio shocked the home crowd by scoring against the run of play on the half-hour when Luis Alberto scored with a cheeky back heel after good work by Felipe Anderson down the right.

Napoli quickly recovered from the setback and levelled two minutes later through Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski whose deflected low shot went in past Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel.

But Kamada restored Lazio's lead in the 52nd minute by firing into the far bottom corner before two further efforts by the visitors were disallowed for offside.

Napoli are fourth in the table with six points from three games while Lazio are now 12th with three from three. REUTERS