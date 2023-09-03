Lazio beat champions Napoli 2-1 for first win of the season

Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Lazio - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - September 2, 2023 Lazio's Matteo Guendouzi celebrates scoring a goal which was later disallowed REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Lazio - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - September 2, 2023 Lazio fans in the stands REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Lazio - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - September 2, 2023 Napoli's Victor Osimhen in action with Lazio's Nicolo Casale REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Lazio - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - September 2, 2023 Lazio's Matteo Guendouzi scores a goal that was later disallowed REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Lazio - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - September 2, 2023 Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni in action with Napoli's Victor Osimhen REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
42 sec ago

NAPLES, Italy - Lazio's Luis Alberto and Daichi Kamada secured a 2-1 win for last season's runners-up at champions Napoli in Serie A on Saturday to earn Maurizio Sarri's side their first points of the season, while the hosts suffered their first defeat.

Lazio shocked the home crowd by scoring against the run of play on the half-hour when Luis Alberto scored with a cheeky back heel after good work by Felipe Anderson down the right.

Napoli quickly recovered from the setback and levelled two minutes later through Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski whose deflected low shot went in past Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel.

But Kamada restored Lazio's lead in the 52nd minute by firing into the far bottom corner before two further efforts by the visitors were disallowed for offside.

Napoli are fourth in the table with six points from three games while Lazio are now 12th with three from three. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top