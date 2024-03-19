Lazio appoint Tudor as manager

Lazio have appointed Igor Tudor as manager following the resignation of Maurizio Sarri, the Serie A club said on Monday.

Italian media reported that Tudor, 45, has signed an 18-month contract with the Rome club.

Tudor last coached French side Olympique de Marseille, leaving in June last year after leading them to a third-place finish. He has also managed Serie A teams Udinese and Verona.

The Croatia international played in Serie A as a defensive midfielder for Juventus from 1998-2007.

Sarri resigned on March 13 and Lazio assistant coach Giovanni Martusciello took charge for Saturday's 3-2 win at Frosinone.

Lazio are ninth in the standings, four points outside the European qualifying places. REUTERS

