Late Tchouameni header gives Real Madrid 2-1 Las Palmas win and top spot

Soccer Football - Real Madrid v RCD Mallorca - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - January 3, 2024 Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Juan Medina/File photo
Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni came off the bench and scored a late header to snatch a 2-1 come from behind win at Las Palmas to take his side top of LaLiga on Saturday.

After a lacklustre first-half, Real were shocked by the hosts in the 53rd minute when Javi Munoz tapped in from close-range after Sandro burst up the right and sent over a low cross.

However Real hit back in the 65th with a point-blank strike by Vinicius Jr and in the 84th substitute Tchouameni grabbed the winner with a towering header from a Toni Kroos corner.

Real lead the standings on 54 points after 21 games, two ahead of second-placed Girona who will play their 22nd league game of the season at Celta Vigo on Sunday. REUTERS

