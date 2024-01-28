Late Tchouameni header gives Real Madrid 2-1 Las Palmas win and top spot

Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni came off the bench and scored a late header to snatch a 2-1 come from behind win at Las Palmas to take his side top of LaLiga on Saturday.

After a lacklustre first-half, Real were shocked by the hosts in the 53rd minute when Javi Munoz tapped in from close-range after Sandro burst up the right and sent over a low cross.

However Real hit back in the 65th with a point-blank strike by Vinicius Jr and in the 84th substitute Tchouameni grabbed the winner with a towering header from a Toni Kroos corner.

Real lead the standings on 54 points after 21 games, two ahead of second-placed Girona who will play their 22nd league game of the season at Celta Vigo on Sunday. REUTERS