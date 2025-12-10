Straitstimes.com header logo

Late Dominik Szoboszlai penalty gives Liverpool 1-0 win over Inter Milan

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates scoring his 88th-minute penalty with teammate Alexis Mac Allister.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Liverpool beat Inter Milan 1-0 with a late penalty from Dominik Szoboszlai, boosting their Champions League last 16 qualification hopes.
  • Ibrahima Konate's earlier header was disallowed by VAR due to a Hugo Ekitike handball, after a lengthy review.
  • Alessandro Bastoni's shirt pull on Florian Wirtz led to the penalty, lifting Liverpool to eighth place with 12 points.

MILAN - Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai scored an 88th-minute penalty to give his side a 1-0 win at ‍Inter ​Milan in the Champions League on ‍Dec 9 that boosts their hopes of a top-eight finish and ​direct ​qualification for the last 16. 

With the shadow of absent winger Mohamed Salah’s recent falling-out with head coach Arne ‍Slot still hanging over them, Liverpool thought they had taken ​the lead through a ⁠close-range header from Ibrahima Konate, but a lengthy VAR review saw the goal chalked off for a Hugo Ekitike handball moments before. 

The ​Premier League side had plenty of possession but struggled to create ‌shots on target, and ​it took Alessandro Bastoni pulling the shirt of substitute Florian Wirtz late on and the referee pointing to the spot after another VAR review to give them the chance they desperately needed. 

Szoboszlai stepped up and slammed the ball ‍past keeper Yann Sommer to lift his side to ​eighth place in the table on 12 points after six of ​their eight group games. Inter are ‌in fifth place, also on 12 points but with a superior goal difference. REUTERS

