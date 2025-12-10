Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN - Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai scored an 88th-minute penalty to give his side a 1-0 win at ‍Inter ​Milan in the Champions League on ‍Dec 9 that boosts their hopes of a top-eight finish and ​direct ​qualification for the last 16.

With the shadow of absent winger Mohamed Salah’s recent falling-out with head coach Arne ‍Slot still hanging over them, Liverpool thought they had taken ​the lead through a ⁠close-range header from Ibrahima Konate, but a lengthy VAR review saw the goal chalked off for a Hugo Ekitike handball moments before.

The ​Premier League side had plenty of possession but struggled to create ‌shots on target, and ​it took Alessandro Bastoni pulling the shirt of substitute Florian Wirtz late on and the referee pointing to the spot after another VAR review to give them the chance they desperately needed.

Szoboszlai stepped up and slammed the ball ‍past keeper Yann Sommer to lift his side to ​eighth place in the table on 12 points after six of ​their eight group games. Inter are ‌in fifth place, also on 12 points but with a superior goal difference. REUTERS