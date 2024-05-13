Late Rabiot goal salvages home draw for Juve against Salernitana

TURIN, Italy - Juventus snatched a 1-1 draw at home to relegated Salernitana courtesy of a late Adrien Rabiot goal that cancelled out a first-half header from Niccolo Pierozzi in Serie A on Sunday.

Juve are fourth on 67 points with two matches left, six points ahead of Atalanta who have two games in hand.

Salernitana shocked the Allianz Stadium as unmarked Pierozzi headed home after 27 minutes following a corner.

But Juventus dominated the rest of the match and equalised in stoppage time when Rabiot slid the ball home at the back post after a corner was flicked on.

Bottom side Salernitana were doomed to the drop last month.

Juve play in the Italian Cup final against Atalanta on Wednesday in an effort to save a disappointing season and stop their winless streak at six matches in all competitions. REUTERS

