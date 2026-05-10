Late penalty hands USM Alger lead over Zamalek in Confederation Cup final

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May 9 - Hosts USM Alger converted a controversial stoppage-time penalty to edge Egyptian giants Zamalek 1-0 in Saturday’s first leg of the African Confederation Cup final at the Stade du 5 Juillet in the Algerian capital Algiers.

Ahmed Khaldi converted the spot kick after Zamalek thought they had snatched a late winner through Brazilian substitute Juan Alvina, who ran half the length of the pitch to tuck away a superb individual effort.

But the strike was ruled out and play was brought back for a foul in the build-up when VAR found Hossam Abdelmaguid had caught Rayane Mahrouz with a knee in the back.

Early in the second half, Zamalek’s Angolan import Chico Banza had a looping effort over USMA goalkeeper Oussama Benbot cleared off the line by defender Hocine Dehiri

USMA enjoyed fervent support but will now be up against it in Cairo when Zamalek host the second leg next Saturday.

Zamalek previously won the Confederation Cup in 2019 and 2024, while USMA were victors in 2023. REUTERS