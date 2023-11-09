Late Martinez winner over Salzburg sends Inter into Champions League last 16

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - FC Salzburg v Inter Milan - Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria - November 8, 2023 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - FC Salzburg v Inter Milan - Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria - November 8, 2023 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - FC Salzburg v Inter Milan - Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria - November 8, 2023 FC Salzburg's Roko Simic in action REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - FC Salzburg v Inter Milan - Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria - November 8, 2023 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - FC Salzburg v Inter Milan - Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria - November 8, 2023 Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez in action with FC Salzburg's Samson Baidoo REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Updated
53 sec ago
Published
54 sec ago

SALZBURG, Austria - A late penalty by Lautaro Martinez helped Inter Milan book their spot in the Champions League last 16 with a 1-0 win at Salzburg on Wednesday, dashing the Austrian champions' knockout stage hopes with two games remaining.

Substitute Martinez sealed the win for Inter from the spot five minutes from fulltime after Simone Inzaghi's men were awarded a penalty for a handball.

Inter are second in Group D on 10 points, level with leaders Real Sociedad who earned a comfortable 3-1 win over Benfica in the other group fixture earlier on Wednesday and also secured a top-two finish with Inter's victory.

Salzburg, who would have kept their last-16 qualifying chances alive with a draw, are third with three points.

The Austrian side pressed high from the early stages in front of a sold-out crowd but Inter grew as the half wore on and both Davide Frattesi and Alessandro Bastoni had chances to score before halftime.

Martinez, who has scored 12 goals in 11 Serie A games this season, eventually gave Inter the lead, minutes after hitting the bar with an earlier chance.

Inter, who last season reached the final and enjoyed their most successful Champions League campaign since lifting the trophy in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, edged Salzburg 2-1 in the reverse fixture last month. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top