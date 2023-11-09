Late Kane double sends Bayern 2-1 past Galatasaray and into last 16

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Bayern Munich v Galatasaray - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 8, 2023 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scores their first goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
MUNICH, Germany - Bayern Munich top scorer Harry Kane struck twice in seven minutes late in the game to guide his team to a 2-1 victory over visiting Galatasaray on Wednesday and secure a spot in the Champions League knockout stage with two games to spare.

The England captain, who had scored a hat-trick against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday, headed in a Joshua Kimmich freekick in the 80th minute and then tapped in his second six minutes later to make sure of a top two finish.

The visitors cut the deficit in second half stoppage time with Cedric Bakambu.

The Bavarians, who also hit the post with Kane early in the second half, stretched their unbeaten run in Champions League group matches to 38, having won the last 17 in a row, both competition records.

They are top of Group A on 12 points and are certain of a top two finish with two matches left. REUTERS

