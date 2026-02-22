Straitstimes.com header logo

Late goals keep Inter in control of Serie title race

LECCE, Italy, Feb 21 - Late strikes from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Manuel Akanji sealed a 2-0 victory for Inter Milan at Lecce on Saturday to keep them firmly in control of the Serie A title race.

Inter lead with 64 points, 10 ahead of AC Milan and 14 clear of Napoli in third.

A cutback from the byline in the 51st minute picked out Federico Dimarco on the edge of the box and he drilled a low shot into the corner, but the celebrations were brief as Marcus Thuram had strayed offside in the build-up.

Inter made the breakthrough in the 75th minute when Mkhitaryan slipped free inside the area and guided a composed half-volley into the net from close range after a corner was only partially cleared.

Akanji wrapped up the victory seven minutes later, powering a header into the top corner. REUTERS

