Late goal mars Lions’ 2-1 win against Guam in World Cup qualifier

SINGAPORE - For 89 minutes, as the Lions held a 2-0 advantage in Thursday’s World Cup first-round qualifier against Guam, they looked assured, confident of their display and could have patted themselves on the back for a job well done.

The fans had responded as well, full of voice in the stands.

And then in the 90th minute, the whole narrative was wiped out along with the Lions’ clean sheet when Guam captain Jason Cunliffe pulled a goal back from a free kick just outside the box.

First it was silence, and then boos rang out – aimed at Guam players – as the scoreboard read Lions 2 Guam 1. Party spoilers.

For most parts of the evening, it looked like Takayuki Nishigaya and his Lions had played the perfect game and they were barely troubled.

Countless chances were created but only two were put away. And this is a result that could come back to haunt them in five days when the Lions will play Guam in the return leg next Tuesday in Dededo, although the away-goal rule will not apply for the qualifiers.

“Conceding that goal at the end was unacceptable and we need to regroup and refocus for the second leg” said Lions defender Jacob Mahler, who scored the second goal.

Mahler added: “It’s never nice to be in control of the game and then concede a sloppy goal. We were in control and dominated the game and we could have scored more goals. But that’s football for you. You got to keep your focus for 90 minutes and a slip in concentration can always cause this type of thing.”

Singapore coach Nishigaya, who got his seventh win as Lions boss in his 18th match in charge, was more upbeat.

“I see this as a positive win for Singapore, we were definitely in control of the game for the entire 90 minutes, and we won, which means we’re one step ahead of Guam even though we’re going into their territory for the second leg.

“What’s very important for us now is to make sure that we are recovered physically and mentally and that we’re 100 per cent ready for the next game.”

Guam coach Ross Awa was all smiles after the match. He said: “We made some changes for the second half... and it definitely improved in our favour. We got a goal and that’s a positive for us going to our home.”

When asked about their mindset for the second leg, Awa responded: “In front of our home crowd, this is where our boys really perform.”

The win came in front of 10,355 fans which included 1,000 Team Nila volunteers and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who went on the pitch before kick-off to greet players from both sides.

From the get-go, the 157th ranked Lions – lined up in a 3-5-2 formation – were determined to make the most of the vocal backing and a pristine looking pitch against their opponents, who are 201st in the Fifa rankings.

The Lions came close to scoring at least five times inside the opening half hour with the team’s frontman Shawal Anuar’s profligacy the only black mark in the early exchanges.

But if it was not the forward’s day, it was definitely the occasion for the defenders to show their worth.