Late Disasi header earns Chelsea 2-2 draw at Brentford

LONDON - Chelsea fought back to earn a point against Brentford in a 2-2 draw after defender Axel Disasi headed an 83rd-minute equaliser in the West London derby at the Brentford Community Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea took the lead with a clinical header by Nicolas Jackson in the 35th minute but Brentford looked on course for a comeback win after Mads Roerslev pounced on a loose ball in the Chelsea box in the opening minutes of the second half.

Yoane Wissa smashed a shot into the net with an acrobatic scissor kick in the 69th minute before Chelsea's Cole Palmer crossed for Disasi to level.

The draw left Chelsea's expensively assembled team 11th in the table while Brentford are six points above the relegation zone. REUTERS