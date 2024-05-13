Late De Paul stunner gives Atletico 1-0 win over Celta

MADRID, Spain - Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul scored a brilliant late goal to snatch a 1-0 home victory against relegation-threatened Celta Vigo as they consolidated fourth spot in Laliga on Sunday.

The Argentine midfielder controlled a clearance from a corner just outside the box before unleashing a breathtaking shot into the top right corner of the net in the 84th minute.

The win leaves Atletico with 70 points from 35 games, eight points ahead of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao. Celta are 16th with 34 points, five points above the drop zone.

The hosts launched a late offensive effort but remarkable saves from Celta goalkeeper Vicente Guaita kept them at bay until De Paul's stunner just before the end secured the points. REUTERS