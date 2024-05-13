Late De Paul stunner gives Atletico 1-0 win over Celta

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - May 12, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul celebrates scoring their first goal with Alvaro Morata REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - May 12, 2024 Celta Vigo's Jorgen Strand Larsen heads at goal as Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak watches the ball REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - May 12, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa in action with Celta Vigo's Unai Nunez REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - May 12, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Mario Hermoso in action with Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - May 12, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa in action with Celta Vigo's Hugo Alvarez REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Updated
May 13, 2024, 12:54 AM
Published
May 13, 2024, 12:52 AM

MADRID, Spain - Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul scored a brilliant late goal to snatch a 1-0 home victory against relegation-threatened Celta Vigo as they consolidated fourth spot in Laliga on Sunday.

The Argentine midfielder controlled a clearance from a corner just outside the box before unleashing a breathtaking shot into the top right corner of the net in the 84th minute.

The win leaves Atletico with 70 points from 35 games, eight points ahead of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao. Celta are 16th with 34 points, five points above the drop zone.

The hosts launched a late offensive effort but remarkable saves from Celta goalkeeper Vicente Guaita kept them at bay until De Paul's stunner just before the end secured the points. REUTERS

