Late Bardhi goal earns North Macedonia 1-1 draw with Italy

SKOPJE, North Macedonia - North Macedonia's Enis Bardhi stunning free kick cancelled out Ciro Immobile's header to earn the hosts a 1-1 home draw against Italy in Group C in their Euro 2024 qualifier on Saturday, spoiling Luciano Spalletti's debut as the Azzurri coach.

Italy dominated the game and Immobile netted with a cushioned header just after the break, following up after Nicollo Barella hit the bar from distance.

But midfielder Bardhi delighted the home crowd when he equalised with a free kick from just outside the box that flew into the top right corner in the 81st minute.

Italy remain third in the group level on four points with fourth-placed North Macedonia although the Italians have only played three games to their opponents' four.

Italy also have two games in hand of leaders England, who have 13 points after earlier on Saturday rescuing a 1-1 draw against Ukraine, who are second with seven points from four matches. Italy next host Ukraine at the San Siro on Tuesday. REUTERS