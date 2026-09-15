Late Al-Brikan strike earns opening draw for Asian champions Al-Ahli

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Sept 14 - Feras Al-Brikan scored in stoppage time to help champions Al-Ahli salvage a 1-1 draw with Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor in their Asian Champions League Elite opener in Jeddah on Monday at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

The Saudi Pro League side, who won their second continental title in a row in April, had gone behind to Flamarion's 86th minute strike but Al-Brikan levelled seven minutes later to secure a point for the title holders.

The opening league phase game was Al-Ahli's first in the competition under new coach Marino Pusic following the departure of Matthias Jaissle in August after the German replaced Eddie Howe at Newcastle United.

Al-Ahli are one of a record five Saudi clubs featuring in the league phase of the competition, which has been expanded from 24 to 32 teams.

Al-Ittihad also needed a late goal to claim a point from their meeting with Qatar's Al-Shamal, Georginio Wijnaldum netting with virtually the last kick of the game to cancel out Baghdad Bounedjah's 63rd minute opener and earn a 1-1 draw.

Brendan Rodgers' Al-Qadsiah made a winning start to their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Al-Wasl of the United Arab Emirates with two goals in four second-half minutes from Julian Quinones and Mateo Retegui sealing the points.

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, the two remaining Saudi clubs, play Al-Gharafa and Al-Ain respectively on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Uzbekistan's Neftchi picked up a 1-0 win over Air Force Club of Iraq through Zoran Marusic's 83rd minute header while Yuri Cesar struck in the 23rd minute as Shabab Al-Ahli won 1-0 against Iran's Tractor FC.

Albania international Jasir Asani was instrumental in Esteghlal's 3-0 win against Qatar's Al-Sadd, opening the scoring in the ninth minute before setting up Saeid Saharkhizan for his side's second in the 47th minute.

Esmaeil Gholizadeh scored the Iranian side's third five minutes into stoppage time.

The first eight finishers in the 16-team western half of the draw will advance to the knockout rounds, with the round of 16 matches to be held in March.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played in a centralised format in Saudi Arabia from April 23 to May 1. REUTERS