Late Adebayo goal secures Luton 2-2 draw at Forest

Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Luton Town - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - October 21, 2023 Luton Town's Elijah Adebayo scores their second goal past Nottingham Forest's Matt Turner REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Luton Town - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - October 21, 2023 Luton Town's Elijah Adebayo after the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
42 sec ago

NOTTINGHAM, England - Elijah Adebayo scored a stoppage-time goal to earn Luton Town a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chris Wood had given Forest a 2-0 lead, after opening the scoring in the 48th minute and doubling the home side's lead with a header in the 76th minute.

Luton pulled one back through Chiedozie Ogbene in the 83rd minute and the visitors pushed for an equaliser, which came in the 92nd minute when Adebayo controlled a long ball into the area before firing home.

Forest, now without a win in five games, dropped to 15th in the table on nine points while Luton remained fourth bottom after picking up their fifth point of the season. REUTERS

