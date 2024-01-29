Last gasp win for Guinea sees them into Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16 - Equatorial Guinea v Guinea - Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - January 28, 2024 Guinea's Karim Cisse with teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16 - Equatorial Guinea v Guinea - Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - January 28, 2024 Guinea's Amadou Diawara in action with Equatorial Guinea's Jose Machin and Carlos Akapo REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16 - Equatorial Guinea v Guinea - Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - January 28, 2024 Equatorial Guinea fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16 - Equatorial Guinea v Guinea - Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - January 28, 2024 Equatorial Guinea's Basilio Ndong in action with Guinea's Aguibou Camara REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16 - Equatorial Guinea v Guinea - Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - January 28, 2024 Equatorial Guinea fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Luc Gnago
ABIDJAN - Guinea scored with the last kick of the game to end the giant-killing run of Equatorial Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations and book themselves a slot in the quarter-finals with a 1-0 victory at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

Mohamed Bayo’s superb glancing header in the eighth minute of stoppage time proved the difference after Equatorial Guinea, who were down to 10 men in the second half, missed a penalty.

Guinea now meet the winner of Sunday’s later game between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Egypt in San Pedro.

Guinea ended a long sequence of losing in the knockout stage of the Cup of Nations but took their time, and rode their luck, to claim victory. REUTERS

