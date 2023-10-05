Last-gasp Pedro effort gives Lazio 2-1 victory over Celtic

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Celtic v Lazio - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 4, 2023 Celtic&#039;s Luis Palma scores a goal before it is disallowed following a VAR review Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff REUTERS
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Celtic v Lazio - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 4, 2023 Lazio&#039;s Pedro scores their second goal as Celtic&#039;s Cameron Carter-Vickers and Joe Hart react REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Celtic v Lazio - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 4, 2023 Celtic&#039;s Luis Palma scores a goal before it is disallowed following a VAR review Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff REUTERS
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Celtic v Lazio - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 4, 2023 Lazio&#039;s Taty Castellanos in action with Celtic&#039;s Cameron Carter-Vickers Action Images via Reuters/Russell Cheyne REUTERS
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Celtic v Lazio - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 4, 2023 Celtic&#039;s Cameron Carter-Vickers in action with Lazio&#039;s Ciro Immobile Action Images via Reuters/Russell Cheyne REUTERS
Updated
51 sec ago
Published
53 sec ago

GLASGOW - Lazio pulled off a last-gasp 2-1 away victory over Celtic thanks to an added-time Pedro Rodriguez header in a pulsating Champions League Group E match on Wednesday.

Scottish champions Celtic took the lead 12 minutes into the match after Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi received a ball from Matt O'Riley inside the box and fired in an unstoppable effort.

The visitors aggressively continued to push forward until Matias Vecino headed in an equaliser in the 29th minute.

Celtic could have won the game in the second-half after Luis Palma scored 10 minutes before the end but the goal was disallowed after an offside review by VAR.

The winner came six minutes into stoppage time after Pedro, who came on for Mattia Zaccagni, met Matteo Guendouzi's cross with a precise header into the top corner.

Last-placed Celtic face group leaders Atletico Madrid on Oct. 25, while Lazio visit Feyenoord. Lazio are level on four points with leaders Atletico after two games. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top