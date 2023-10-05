Last-gasp Pedro effort gives Lazio 2-1 victory over Celtic

GLASGOW - Lazio pulled off a last-gasp 2-1 away victory over Celtic thanks to an added-time Pedro Rodriguez header in a pulsating Champions League Group E match on Wednesday.

Scottish champions Celtic took the lead 12 minutes into the match after Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi received a ball from Matt O'Riley inside the box and fired in an unstoppable effort.

The visitors aggressively continued to push forward until Matias Vecino headed in an equaliser in the 29th minute.

Celtic could have won the game in the second-half after Luis Palma scored 10 minutes before the end but the goal was disallowed after an offside review by VAR.

The winner came six minutes into stoppage time after Pedro, who came on for Mattia Zaccagni, met Matteo Guendouzi's cross with a precise header into the top corner.

Last-placed Celtic face group leaders Atletico Madrid on Oct. 25, while Lazio visit Feyenoord. Lazio are level on four points with leaders Atletico after two games. REUTERS