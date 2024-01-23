Last-gasp Martinez goal earns Inter Italian Super Cup title with win over Napoli

Soccer Football - Supercoppa Italiana - Final - Napoli v Inter Milan - Al Awwal Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - January 22, 2024 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their first goal with Carlos Augusto REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
40 sec ago

RIYADH - Lautaro Martinez's last-minute goal earned Inter Milan a dramatic 1-0 win over Napoli as they claimed their third successive Italian Super Cup title on Monday.

The victory also handed Inter an eighth Supercoppa title, trailing only one behind Juventus' record haul of nine.

The match at Al-Awwal Park was the first final of the four-team Super Cup format, with the winners and runners-up of the Italian league and cup.

Martinez's winner came in stoppage time when Benjamin Pavard made a great solo run and crossed from the right to find the Argentine striker in the six-yard box for a simple finish.

Inter dominated possession throughout the match, but struggled to take advantage of having an extra man on the field after Giovanni Simeone was sent off in the 60th minute for a double yellow card following a foul on Francesco Acerbi. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top