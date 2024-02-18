Last-gasp Lewandowski penalty gives Barcelona win at Celta

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v FC Barcelona - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - February 17, 2024 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski misses from the penalty spot but it was later retaken REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v FC Barcelona - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - February 17, 2024 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action with Celta Vigo's Manu Sanchez REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v FC Barcelona - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - February 17, 2024 FC Barcelona's Raphinha shoots at goal REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v FC Barcelona - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - February 17, 2024 FC Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong in action with Celta Vigo's Jorgen Strand Larsen REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v FC Barcelona - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - February 17, 2024 FC Barcelona's Andreas Christensen in action with Celta Vigo's Jorgen Strand Larsen REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Updated
Feb 18, 2024, 04:03 AM
Published
Feb 18, 2024, 04:03 AM

Robert Lewandowski's penalty seven minutes into added time earned Barcelona a fortunate 2-1 win at Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Saturday.

The Polish forward gave Barca the lead with a shot from the edge of the box just before halftime but Iago Aspas levelled in the 47th minute with a deflected strike past keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Celta took control and were pushing for victory before defender Fran Beltran fouled Lamine Yamal in the 93rd minute and Lewandowski converted at the second attempt.

Vicente Guaita saved his first effort, but the VAR check showed the keeper was in front of the goalline before the ball left the spot and Lewandowski tucked away his second effort.

Xavi Hernandez's side are third in the standings on 54 points, two behind Girona and seven adrift of leaders Real Madrid, both of whom have a game in hand. REUTERS

