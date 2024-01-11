Last-gasp goals earn Real 5-3 win over Atletico

An own goal by defender Stefan Savic and a strike by Brahim Diaz late in extra time gave Real Madrid a 5-3 comeback win over city rivals Atletico in a rip-roaring Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Atletico opened the scoring from a Mario Hermoso header in the sixth minute, but Real fought back through Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy, before Antoine Griezmann equalised in the 37th minute with a brilliant long-range strike.

A bad mistake by Real goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, whose attempt at a clearance hit team mate Rudiger and bounced into the back of the net restored Atletico's lead in the 78th minute, but Dani Carvajal struck to take the match into extra time.

With a penalty shootout looming, a header bounced off Savic into Atletico's net five minutes from the end of extra time.

In the last play of the match, Diaz finished off a counter- attack into an empty net after Atletico keeper Jan Oblak went up to Real's box in a desperate attempt to equalise from a corner.

Real will face the winners of Thursday's semi-final between Barcelona and Osasuna in the final in Riyadh on Sunday. REUTERS

